$1 million gift from SRC Inc. establishes  endowed professorship in engineering at SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s engineering program received a $1 million gift from SRC Inc., a Syracuse-based research and development company, to establish an endowed professorship, strengthening the internationally accredited engineering program.

The gift will help the college attract and retain world-class faculty and will infuse additional resources for research, community outreach and new opportunities between the college and a major employer of engineering graduates in the region.

Officials from SRC Inc. and SUNY Oswego announced the historic gift today (Nov. 26) during a ceremony at the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation on the college’s main campus in Oswego.

“SRC’s support for an endowed professorship at SUNY Oswego exhibits the organization’s confidence in our engineering program and its commitment to programmatic growth, improvement and success,” said college President Deborah F. Stanley. “Their support is testament to our shared interest in advancing the field and educating forward-thinking engineers. The college community is grateful for SRC’s investment, and for continuing our partnership that will propel our region and society in the future.”

Paul Tremont, SRC CEO said, “SRC’s mission is to help keep America and its allies safe and strong. To continue to be successful, we need engineers who understand technology and how to apply critical thinking. We believe the endowed professorship will attract the brightest minds to CNY, which will help us grow a strong workforce for the future. We’re excited to expand our partnership with SUNY Oswego and appreciate President Stanley’s support.”

The funds from the endowment will provide resources for a competitive faculty salary, world-class research facilities, student assistants, conference support and other incentives that provide the margin of excellence to retain top talent. The college plans to have the endowed professorship in place by the start of the fall 2020 semester.

SUNY Oswego’s engineering programs in electrical and computer engineering and software engineering received accreditation in August 2019 from ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. Approximately 170 students are enrolled in engineering programs at Oswego, and 20 full-time faculty teach in the programs.

This new investment is the latest in a long-standing relationship between the college and SRC Inc.

? In 2014, SUNY Oswego began delivering a customized MBA program on-site at SRC Inc. for a cohort of 21 employees who graduated in June 2017. A second cohort of SRC employees began their MBA studies in fall 2018. This unique partnership is empowering SRC’s technical experts to develop an equally powerful business acumen at their place of employment, making it more convenient for busy professionals to expand their skillset and expertise.

? This most recent donation builds on a previous $100,000 gift in 2016 to establish an endowed scholarship for business students (two $1,000 scholarships awarded annually) and an endowed scholarship for engineering students (two $1,000 scholarships awarded annually).

? Members of SRC’s leadership team also share their expertise on the SUNY Oswego School of Business Advisory Board and the Engineering Advisory Board.

“As a public institution in a global society, SUNY Oswego opens our doors to an increasingly diverse and talented group of students who are committed to improving themselves and the world in which they live,” Stanley said. “SRC’s philanthropy supports our vision and puts countless possibilities within reach for our SUNY Oswego students pursuing degrees in engineering.”

