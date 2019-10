115 West 3rd Street

Oswego, NY 13126

$98,000

Great location for this stand alone Commercial building with off street parking and 2 blocks from Downtown. Interior has been remodeled with the addition of the Attic area as usable space -which includes New Carpet, closed Cell foam Insulation, Sheetrocked, and Thermopane Windows. Full dry Basement has been upgraded for additional space. Building suitable for Office, Retail, Personal Services. Zoning code B2.

