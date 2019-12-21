12 Displaced By House Fire

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department responded to 724 Oneida St. at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 21. The Fulton Fire Department arrived on scene in 4 minutes where we observed a two-story wood frame residence with heavy fire showing from the front of the sevond story.

Crews advanced two hand lines up the interior stairs and encountered heavy fire in a second story bedroom.

Crews were able to get to the seat of the fire quickly.

Fire was contained to the hallway and room of origin.

The fire displaced four adults and eight children.

The children’s ages range between six months and 11 years old.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

