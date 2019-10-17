13999 King Road

Here is a your opportunity to own a Ranch Style home near Beautiful Fair Haven Bay! All on over a 1.5 Acre lot -within walking distance to the water, Restaurants, Winery, Public boat launch and more. If you are looking for a Summer retreat, Weekend get-away, or Year round living this might be the place for you! Home includes stackable Washer & Dryer, all Appliances, Furniture, and a wood burning Stove. Fully fenced in yard with storage shed and 1 car garage. Home was remodeled in the last few years and includes a nicely appointed Kitchen with Granite countertops and back splash. Family room has an open concept with a fireplace, and leads to the large deck. 2 Bedrooms with double closets, 1 Bath, formal dining room, and Family room all make for a very Private setting!