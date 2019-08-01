14472 Fancher Avenue

Sterling , NY 13064

$137,500

This adorable Ranch style home will capture your heart. The large picture window allows a view of beautiful Fair Haven Bay! Light and bright, this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is all on one floor. Modern Kitchen with Gas range and Stainless steel Refrigerator. Total renovation was completed in 2011 and includes Bamboo flooring, Geothermal heating for comfort, and low heating bills year round! Relax on the all season back porch with Slate tile flooring and plenty of window treatment. Enjoy the central air and hot water on demand. One car garage with plenty of storage space and good size driveway. Very impressive landscaping surrounds the house. Public Water and Sewer are connected. Schedule your appointment today for this Unique property!

