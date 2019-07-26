14th Annual Breakfast to Benefit Stuff-A-Bus

Oswego, NY – This Saturday, July 27, enjoy a full breakfast at the Club House Tavern/Spencer’s Ali while supporting the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual school supply drive, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

The Club House Tavern/Spencer’s Ali, located at 126 W. Second St. in Oswego, is once again hosting the breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of July.

The event is sponsored by Pathfinder Bank, Eagle Beverage, and tavern owners Robert and Liz McGrath.

United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine said there are also many other supporters who help make the fundraiser possible year after year.

“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from all of our event sponsors,” said Dewine. “I also need to acknowledge the planning committee that has been at work for months setting up this year’s event; the many volunteers who make sure the morning runs smoothly; and all of the local businesses that have provided in-kind donations to make the breakfast possible. It is inspiring to see how many businesses and community members are willing to come together to make sure youth across our county have the tools they need to be ready to learn on their first day of school.”

The suggested minimum donation for adults attending the breakfast is $6, with children 10 and younger free.

All proceeds and donations will benefit the Stuff-A-Bus campaign which helps distribute thousands of school supplies across Oswego County.

“Last year alone, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign collected 46,858 school supply items that were distributed to more than 1,800 children across all nine school districts in Oswego County,” said Dewine. “This annual breakfast is our largest fundraiser to support the campaign, so we hope the community will once again come out for a delicious meal and set us on the path for another record-breaking year.”

Along with the breakfast, guests will also have the chance to win a Land Shark bicycle donated by Eagle Beverage. Tickets will be available at the breakfast for $1 each, or six for $5.

The winner of the bicycle will be announced during the breakfast, but you do not need to be present to win.

After the breakfast, the next highlight of the annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign is a special collection day on Aug. 16 when school buses will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supply items, such as pens, notebooks, backpacks, index cards, and more.

– Tops Supermarket on Route 3 in Hannibal

– Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main St. in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs at 9543 Route 11 in Central Square

– Kinney Drugs at 17 S. First St. in Fulton

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza on Route 57 in Phoenix

– Big Lots at 140 State Route 104 in Oswego

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign or the annual breakfast, call the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...