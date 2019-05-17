166 Graduates Celebrate Diversity at SUNY Oneonta Kente Ceremony

ONEONTA, NY — More than 160 students were celebrated as part of the Kente Graduation Recognition Ceremony.

Sponsored by the Department of Africana/Latino Studies, the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Student Diversity and Advocacy, the annual ceremony recognizes the achievements of SUNY Oneonta’s diverse student population – African American, Latino, Asian and Native American students and non-AALANA students and allies.

Jordyn Fradenburgh of Hannibal – Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, earning the Watkins Scholar Award.

Katherine Martinez of Hannibal – Bachelor of Science in Biology.

