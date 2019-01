SANDY CREEK – The 18th annual Valentine’s Day Lasagna Dinner will be held on February 14 at the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church.

The dinner is from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

“Love” donations will be accepted at the door.

All money collected will benefit the Sandy Creek/Lacona Food Pantry.

The church is located at 2031 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek.

For more information, please call 387-5323.

