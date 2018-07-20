2018 Novelis Fan Can Chase Wraps Up July 21

OSWEGO, NY – The fourteenth edition of the Novelis Fan Can Chase wraps up this Saturday night at the Oswego Speedway as part of Best Western Plus Captain’s Quarters and Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront Mr. Novelis Supermodified and Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS.

So far this season, nearly 40,000 cans have been collected with the overall total creeping up on 1.5 million cans turned in overall.

With just one event to go, Jim Larkin once again leads the way in the 2018 Fan Can Chase at 2,420 cans.

Gary Rookey, Mary Spaulding, Marty Beeman, and Chris Lupa all sit close behind Larkin in the top five, each collecting 2,000 or more cans as well.

A total of 17 fans donated more than 1,000 cans back on Independence Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ night on June 30.

The collection will again be held outside the speedway’s main entrance this weekend during hot laps.

The winner of the 2018 Fan Can Chase will receive his or her choice of two 2019 regular season reserved seat tickets, two 2019 season pit passes, or two 2019 regular season SkyDeck passes for their efforts.

Positions two and three in the Fan Can Chase will have the opportunity to pick from the remaining two prizes.

Fans representing households four through twelve in the running will all receive 2018 general admission grandstands passes for two as part the 62nd running of Budweiser International Classic Weekend on September 1 and 2.

All households with donations of 1,000 or more cans will also win guaranteed general admission passes for two on Saturday and Sunday of Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

Households with donations of 200-499 cans will earn one general admission ticket for a future regular race night, while those who donate between 500-999 cans will be rewarded with two general admission tickets for a future regular race night.

Only one reward, per household, per redemption can be cashed in on a single race night.

Once a household donates to a certain prize level (200, 500, 1,000) they will receive only that level’s rewards, not all those below as well.

On track action at Oswego Speedway will get under way at 6:15 p.m. this Saturday with group time trials. Qualifying races for the Novelis Supermodified and Pathfinder Bank SBS $10,000 and $1,500 to win specials get the green flag at 6:45 p.m.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

