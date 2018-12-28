2019 Camping Rates Set for Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Speedway officials announced the track’s camping rates will remain the same for the upcoming 2019 season which is scheduled to begin with Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50s on May 25.

Once again, dry weekend camping for all regular season events will be open from Friday to Sunday for a $30 fee. If you wish to camp for the weekend with full utilities, the cost will increase to $50. Weekend only campers must clear the flats (black) lot by Sunday.

The black lot is located at the bottom of Nolan Swift Memorial Drive. Paved spaces and washrooms are available in the lot along with the utilities which include electric, water, and dump stations.

Those who plan to dry camp for the entire season including Budweiser International Classic Weekend can opt for a season camping pass which is priced at $250.

Those who plan to camp using full utilities for the entire season including Budweiser International Classic Weekend can do so for $500 and remain in the flats lot through Classic Weekend.

By purchasing a season camping pass, campers will receive their Classic Weekend camping sticker immediately and be able to leave their camper in the flats lot through Labor Day Weekend.

In addition, those with season camping passes who wish to camp in the rear camping lot for Classic Weekend will have first choice of spaces at the entrance to the rear campground on August 24, 2019.

Dry camping for Classic Weekend will remain at $50 for the full week. Please note that dry Classic camping will only be available outside of the speedway’s third turn.

Full utility camping in the flats lot for Classic Weekend will also be available at a price of $150. Anyone camping in the flats lot Classic Weekend must pay the full utility fee of $150.

Those who camped with us in the black lot for Classic Weekend 2018 have until December 31 to send in renewals. Contact [email protected] or call the track office at (315)-342-0646 with any questions or concerns.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit www.OswegoSpeedway.com.

Camping Fees:

Dry Race Season Camping-

$30 Weekend

$250 Full Season

$50 Classic Week

Race Season Camping with Utilities –

$50 Weekend

$500 Full Season

$150 Classic Week

