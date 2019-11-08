2019 Elementary All-County Festival Features Fulton Students

FULTON – Several of Fulton City School District’s musically-talented sixth-graders recently celebrated their achievements with a stellar performance in the 2019 All-County Elementary Festival.

Organized by the Oswego County Music Educators’ Association Inc., the festival was held at the Pulaski Middle-High School where FCSD students were joined by their talented peers from throughout Oswego County. The sixth-grade all-county chorus was conducted by Jennifer Rafferty and featured the following Fulton students:

Xander Belson, Anthony Carroll, Katherine Demars, Ava Greeney, Isabella Harper, Johnny Hutchins, Mira Jordal, Finley Nye, Kiley Pudney, Hagan Strong, Olivia Tussey, Gionna Allen, Alexander Collins, Jordan Devendorf, Ryan Gustke, Madison Hood, Molly Rockwell, and Grace Kitts.

The elementary all-county band was conducted by Jeff Manwaring and featured the following Fulton students:

Olivia Hendrickson, Ada Dumouchel, DIlyn Caza, Julia Frataccia-Wavle, Cloie Everett, Myleigh Hayward, Alan Craig, Madeline Viscome, Kiernan Percival, Ariel Rice, Owen Gilbert, Madalyn LaBeef, Brogan Quirk, Max Scipione and Jada Barnwell.

