2019 Mayoral Candidate Interviews

Fred Reed from Oswego County Today talked to all four mayoral candidates for Fulton’s 2019 election. You can hear them tell their stories and platforms from them directly.

In addition to these individual interviews, Oswego County Today is scheduled to host a debate Thursday, Oct. 3 at the CNY Arts Center in downtown Fulton.

We will be asking the public for their questions to possibly use in the 2019 mayoral debate.

As there are a limited number of seats available (80 seats), any resident will have the opportunity to reserve free seating in advance. The debate will also be recorded and uploaded following the event. Full details on the debate will be released next week.

In No Particular Order

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...