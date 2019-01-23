2019 ORA Block Challenge Grant Applications Available

OSWEGO – The Oswego Renaissance Association announces that applications for 2019 Renaissance Block Challenge Grants, Paint Oswego Grants and Neighborhood Pride Grants are available to download from: www.OswegoNYonline.com

The deadline for Block Challenge pre-applications is April 1.

The Block Challenge Grant is a matching grant that can be used toward exterior renovations on homes.

It requires that neighbors apply as a group with a minimum of 5 homes and a maximum of 15.

There are no household income restrictions.

It can be applied by owner-occupied as well as rental residential properties.

The ORA will match the winning awardees dollar for dollar up to the first thousand dollars spent.

Homeowners who spend a total of $2,000 will get $1,000 back when the project(s) are completed.

Additional grant opportunities, including the Paint Oswego program for painting homes, as well as Neighborhood Pride Grants for street improvements, are available at www.oswegonyonline.com

Last year the ORA awarded Block Challenge Grants to 16 blocks, representing mote than 170 homes in the city of Oswego.

In addition, 16 Neighborhood Pride Grants and 20 Paint Oswego Grants were awarded to homeowners throughout Oswego totaling more than $200,000.

ORA grants will be awarded pending funding from sponsors, including the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank and other supporters.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...