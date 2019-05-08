2019 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule Announced

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announces the schedule for the 2019 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veterans’ Stage on the Oswego River.
The free concerts are held on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
“The Oswego Summer Concert Series has grown each and every year, drawing larger and larger crowds and new musical acts,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year, with local fan favorites and several new groups to the Oswego area. We have exciting things happening in downtown Oswego and I hope the Summer Concert Series will draw both residents and visitors alike, to enjoy quality live music, experience downtown and our downtown farmers’ market and see our beautiful waterfront.”
2019 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule
June 27: The Billionaires
July 4: F5
July 11: Off the Reservation
July 18: The Uptown Groove
August 1: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
August 8: The Skycoasters
August 15: Tink Bennett & Tailor Made
August 22: Infinity
August 29: Music of the Stars
Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veterans’ Park.
For additional information, please contact the city of Oswego Economic Development Office at (315) 343-3795.
