2020 Annual Wing Fest to Benefit Child Advocacy Center

FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) has announced plans for its annual Wing Fest event. The event will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

This popular event will give attendees the opportunity to sample various chicken wing recipes from local restaurants. Attendees will also be able to enjoy cold beverages, participate in raffles, and listen to live entertainment.

As their largest fundraising event of the year, proceeds ensure that there is a safe place where children who have been sexually or physically abused can begin their journey toward healing.

“Traditionally Wing Fest has been held in the winter. The change of the date was not easy, but the committee felt that it was a move in the right direction,” said CAC Fund Development Director Myia Hill. “April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. This is a huge awareness month for the CAC. What better way to kick off things than with Wing Fest.”

Located at 163 South First Street in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse. For information on how you can support the efforts of the CAC visit www.oswegcac.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...