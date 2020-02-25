2020 Fulton Area Home Show

FULTON AREA HOME SHOW

SET FOR SATURDAY, April 4, 2020 AT FULTON WAR MEMORIAL

FULTON, N.Y. – Booths and exhibits from building suppliers, home repair specialists, and financial

institutions will fill the Fulton War Memorial for the Tenth time when the

Fulton Area Home Show returns on Saturday, April 7, 2018. A true sign of spring, the free home

show is an opportunity for local homeowners and potential homebuyers to get a glimpse of the

many services available for buying, selling, renovating, and sprucing up a home.

The show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. features a variety of different vendors from financial institutions offering help on mortgages to contractors and suppliers offering ideas on improvements. The highly successful event is being sponsored by Burke’s Home Center, and Fulton Savings Bank again pledging community sponsorship, has proven to be a successful combination from the beginning. The show hosted at the War Memorial is presented by the City of Fulton and the Fulton Community Development Agency.

In addition to the more than 40 exhibits, the home show will emphasize “Exterior Beautification” again this year, said LoEsther Brooks, Event Coordinator of the Fulton Community Development Agency.“ This year’s show will feature more vendors from the Landscaping and Exterior Trades as we did two years ago. We are also featuring a special viewing of the local initiatives taking place in and around Fulton. We want to spotlight local initiatives such as the Fulton Block Builders Project and others. Members of these initiatives will be on hand to answer questions and talk about goals and strategies for the Greater Fulton Area.

Brooks explained that the idea of the home show was in response to many comments from the

community that homeowners didn’t know where to go for certain information, were not aware of certain

services in the community, or were looking for a place where they could ask questions without being

under any obligation to buy something or sign up for something. “Regardless of income, people are

looking for certain things and were not sure where to get them,” he said. “The Home Show will be an

ideal place for people looking to buy a home, as well as people who own a home and are looking to

make some improvements.”

The show will feature more than 40 local exhibitors, as well as on-going demonstrations by local

contractors, building supply companies, and landscapers. Exhibitor spaces for the home show are almost sold out, so we urge vendors to please get signed up as soon as possible, Brooks noted. “We have been pleased with the response by the business community so far,” he said. This is such a good opportunity for our community to see what’s available to them and to look forward to the spring and summer home improvement and landscaping months.”

More information on the show, including exhibitor information, is available at the Fulton

Community Development Agency, 125 West Broadway, Fulton, NY; phone: 315-593-7166, e-mail:

[email protected]

