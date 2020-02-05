2020 Sees New Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Board of Directors

OSWEGO, NY –- Oswego County Habitat for Humanity has just announced the 2020 board of directors.

Serving in 2020 are Kim Seager, Victoria Usherwood Gailinas, Theresa Wilkins, Dorothy Bonney, Beverly Mulcahey, Sabine Ingerson, Greg Kahler, Deb Geroux, Lorena Bastian, Marion Naramore and Patrick Flach.

“We have worked very hard to bring in new board members that can help this much-needed non profit organization grow to it’s maximum potential and to serve as many deserving families, as we can.” said Seager, current presiding president of the board. “We have a proactive and seasoned team of directors this year.”

OCHFH is currently looking for a few additional board members in the areas of carpentry, law, fundraising, or family support.

Additionally, committee members are being sought for the fundraising project: “She Shed Showdown,” currently in the planning phase.

“We are really looking forward to the She Shed Showdown our first fundraising project with the new board. Nothing like this has been done before and it is an exciting idea!” said Usherwood Gailinas, vice president of the Oswego County chapter of HFH and fundraising committee chairperson. “There will be two competing teams remodeling and decorating a basic 8′ X 10′ shed. When completed in July, they will be on display for tours and voting for the team winner. In August or September they will auctioned off. More information will be available soon on this exciting new and unique event!”

To participate in fundraising activities, join a committee or become a board member, please call Oswego County Habitat For Humanity at 315-216-6339 or contact them at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...