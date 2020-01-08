20K Series Announces Dates and Opens Registration

OSWEGO – The third annual “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” is kicking off 2020 announcing the dates of the upcoming four part event and opening registration.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into one 20k series.

New this year, the series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events.

The first 5k of the series will kick off on Saturday, April 4 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 21, the Oswego Health Foundation on August 8, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 4.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner.

The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.

“It is our hope that both avid runners and walkers and anyone looking to kick start optimal health and wellness in 2020 will consider participating in the series thus supporting these great community organizations,” said Julie Chetney, series committee member.

Visit www.auyertiming.com to register for the series or any event individually.

Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on April 4.

