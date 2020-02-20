20k Series Signature Jacket For all Finishers

Oswego- The third annual “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” is gaining momentum and excitement with Spring just around the corner as organizers release images of the signature jacket that will be given to all finishers.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into a one of a kind in Oswego County 20k series.

New this year, the series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events.

The first 5k of the series will kick off on April 4 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 21, the Oswego Health Foundation on August 8, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 4.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner.

The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.

“We are excited to bring back a signature apparel item to all finishers for this year’s series,” said Michelle Hourigan, series committee member.

For more information or to register for the series, visit www.makeithappenoswego.com to

Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on April 4.

