21 Elizabeth

Come build your dream home right here in one of Oswego’s premier subdivisions. Tucked away in a beautiful scenic setting but just inside the city limits. Take a walk and see what your imagination can do here. Seller will bundle the adjoining property for a package deal. Come and make an offer today!About 21 Elizabeth, Oswego-City, NY – New York 13126

Directions:Take Route 48 from Oswego and make a right onto Munn Street, take left onto Elizabeth go straight down the road and property will be located on your left.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

See Full Listing Here





Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...