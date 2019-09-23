23rd Annual Salmon River Hatchery Open House Sept. 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will hold its 23rd annual Salmon River Hatchery Open House and Family Day on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Located at 2133 County Route 22, Altmar, the hatchery celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day with a variety of family-friendly activities at its annual open house.

“This event gives visitors a chance to see the ‘behind-the-scenes’ inner workings of the Salmon River Fish Hatchery,” said Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “There will be guided tours and special activities for kids throughout the day. Visitors can watch the amazing migration of giant salmon as they make their way from Beaverdam Brook through the fish ladder. Kids can learn to cast a fishing rod, tie flies, try the laser shooting range, and learn all about the interesting fish and aquatic creatures that live in New York State.”

National Hunting and Fishing Day was designated by Congress in 1972 as a day to encourage people from across the country to experience, understand and appreciate traditional outdoor sports and recreation, our abundant natural resources, and recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

“DEC welcomes outdoor enthusiasts of all interests to the Salmon River Fish Hatchery’s annual open house to learn about conservation and experience the critical role fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation play in the Salmon River Corridor,” said Region 7 Director Matthew Marko. “This open house provides the public unique access to the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, which is integral in producing the world-class salmon and trout fisheries in Lake Ontario and its tributaries, including the renowned Salmon River.”

Along with scheduled program events, several conservation organizations, fishing and hunting clubs, and outdoor recreation groups will be on hand with displays and activities providing information about their roles in the Salmon River Corridor and the Lake Ontario ecosystem.

Visitors can also take the short drive to Salmon River Falls Unique Area, about four miles from the hatchery, view the scenic110-foot waterfall, and walk hiking trails along the river.

For more information on the Salmon River Hatchery see its webpage on DEC’s website, http://www.dec.nygov/outdoor/21663.html.

For information about the hatchery open house contact Fran Verdoliva, NYS DEC Salmon River Coordinator, at 315-298-7605 or Betsy Ukeritis, NYS DEC environmental educator, at 315-314-0768.

For Oswego County fishing and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com, or call 1-800-248-4FUN.

