Zombie Walk To Benefit Arbor House

OSWEGO, NY – Save the date for a special event that will get the Halloween fun off to an early start – the Oswego Zombie Walk and Mash.

Organizers have announced that the Zombie Walk returns October 7 and will serve as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities’ Arbor House, a Community Residence for men in recovery from a chemical dependence.

A family friendly event, the Zombie Walk is open to teams of two to six people with all ages welcome to participate.

Walkers will meet at Fort Ontario parking lot on East Fourth Street.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. with participants ambling along to the American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St.

“The Zombie Walk will be great fun for a great cause,” said planning committee member and Arbor House Program Manager Darlene McDougall. “But the fun doesn’t end with the walk. Immediately following the walk there will be a mash party for all walkers beginning at 6 p.m. at the American Legion. In addition to dancing, refreshments, and pizza we will be awarding prizes for best costumes, best safe prop, and best team theme. Following the mash party walkers are invited to join us, in costume for the premier of ‘The Walking Dead’ at The Heist Music and Event Center, 114 Oneida St. in Fulton.”

Entry fee for the Zombie Walk is $20 per team and includes the post walk mash party.

All funds from the event will benefit OCO’s Arbor House.

Located in western Oswego County, just a few miles from the city of Oswego, Arbor House is the only service of its kind in Oswego County and serves approximately 70 individuals a year.

It offers 24-hour / seven-days-per-week supervision from six to nine months for up to 16 adults in a warm and inviting home-like environment.

Residents receive out-patient treatment from a number of sources including the County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism, Farnham Family Services and Harbor Lights; work on daily living skills; and receive assistance with medical needs.

Additionally, Arbor House offers residents transportation to attend self-help meetings at Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

“This is the first fundraising event we have ever done for Arbor House,” said Resident Manager Sean Collins. “When Victoria Usherwood-Galinas offered to organize the Zombie Walk for us we were thrilled. Zombies are currently in the forefront of pop-culture. People are fascinated with them and they are a popular theme in both television and the movies. We’ve already received interest from several community members and we’re looking forward to an exciting event that participants can have a lot of fun with.”

Registration for the Zombie Walk and mash party is available at www.iheartcorp.com.

Registration forms are also available at The Village Shoppes in Fulton, the I Heart office in Canal Commons, Oswego, and the OCO’s main office at 239 Oneida St. in Fulton.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...