Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash Between Tractor-Trailer, Pickup Truck

HANNIBAL – State Police in Fulton is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 104 in the town of Hannibal.

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 2:34 p.m., Thursday (December 27) Billy B. Stevens, 41, was operating a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound on State Route 104.

A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck, operated by 55-year-old, Lyle E. Wilcox from Fulton, was traveling northbound on Route 104 when he crossed over into the southbound lane and striking the tractor-trailer head-on.

The pick-up truck then continued to travel northbound and struck a 2010 Ford propane delivery truck, operated by Bradley R. Johnston, 24, from Baldwinsville.

Wilcox was pronounced deceased at Oswego Hospital by medical personnel.

Billy Stevens was transported to Oswego Hospital with minor injuries.

Bradley Johnston was not injured in the crash.

State Police was assisted at the scene by Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Oswego County Fire Coordinators, LifeNet helicopter, Hannibal Fire Department, Granby Fire Department, the town of Ira Fire Department and the town of Oswego Fire Department.

