Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/28/2019 – 02/03/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/28/2019 – 02/03/2019
Arrests From 01/28/2019 To 02/03/2019
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2019-63 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 10:00
Address: 325 KINGDOM RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 11/19/1994 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of January 2019 at approximately 10:00 am, while at 141
S. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
said defendant, Howard C. Seabrook Jr., was arrested for a bench warrant
issued by the Honorable Jerome Mirabito, City of Fulton Court Judge, on the
19th of July, 2018 for failing to pay a fine.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-64 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 09:31
Last: BURR First: NICHOLE Middle/Suffix: DESIREE
Address: 315 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: C Apt: 3
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 10/23/1995 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On 01/28/2019, at approximately 09:31 A.M., while at 221 Cayuga St. in
the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Nichole Burr, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Oswego City
Court and signed by the Hon. James Metcalf on 12/11/2018. Said warrant
was for the defendant failing to appear in court as required.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-65 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 11:00
Last: FRANCE First: STACEY Middle/Suffix: LYNN
Address: 1822 CO. RT. 6 Bldg: Apt: LOT 7
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/01/1973 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:00 A.M., while at
141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Stacey L. France, was arrested for the charges of forgery 2nd,
petit larceny, and making a punishable false written statement.
It is alleged that on the 21st day of November, 2018, while at 100
Rochester St. Apt. 703, the said defendant did steal a Pathfinder Bank
personal check from the victim. The defendant did complete said check for the amount of $100.00 and signed the victims name to it. The defendant then gave the
check to Shirley Stoughtenger to pay her for previous debt.
It is further alleged that on the 28th day of November, 2018, while at 141
S. First St., the said defendant did provide a signed deposition to a uniformed
Police Officer while knowing said information provided to be false. The
defendant provided the written statement stating that she did not steal a
check belonging to the victim. The defendant later admitted that the
information provided in the deposition was not the truth and she had in fact
stolen, forged and cashed the check. The signed written statement bore a
legally authorized form notice to the effect that false statements made therein
are punishable.
Charges
——-
FORGERY 2ND
PETIT LARCENY
MAKING A PUNISHABLE FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-66 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 14:34
Last: FRANCE First: STACEY Middle/Suffix: LYNN
Address: 1822 CO. RT. 6 Bldg: Apt: LOT 7
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/01/1973 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:00 A.M., while at
141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Stacey L. France, was arrested on the charges of criminal
possession of stolen property 4th, identity theft 2nd, identity theft 3rd, and
petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the 1st day of November, 2018, at approximately 7:50
A.M., while at 2718 State Route 3, Kwik Fill, in the Town of Volney, County of
Oswego, State of New York, did knowingly possess stolen property, that
being a green and white Pathfinder Bank debit card belonging to the victim. The said defendant knowingly and with the intent to defraud, assumed the victim’s identity by using the personal information number of the above stated debit card with the intent to benefit herself by withdrawing a total of $300 from the account associated with the card which caused financial loss to the victim. The said defendant did not have permission to use said information. The said defendant did commit a class E felony when she possessed the stolen debit card.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH
IDENTITY THEFT 2ND
PETIT LARCENY
IDENTITY THEFT 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-67 Arrest Date: 01/29/2019 Arrest Time: 13:02
Last: FAVATA First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: D
Address: 2179 CO RT 1 Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 02/22/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 29th day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:02 P.M. while in the
parking lot of 451 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,
State of New York, the said defendant Joshua D. Favata, was arrested for no
mirror/left side view mirror, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second
degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, and unlicensed
operator.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while in the 300 block of S.
Second St. at approximately 12:46 P.M., the said defendant was operating a motor vehicle in a southerly direction with no driver’s side mirror. The defendant was
operating said vehicle knowing he did not possess a valid NYS drivers
license. Said defendants license was revoked/suspended for a total of four;
one of which was for a DWI conviction on 10/15/2009.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
NO MIRROR
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-69 Arrest Date: 01/30/2019 Arrest Time: 01:09
Last: LACKEY First: ANGEL Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 110 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 1
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 12/13/1979 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER
Narrative
——-
On the 30th day of January 2019, at approximately 1:09 A.M, while at 110
W. First St. N in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Angel M. Lackey, was arrested for Harassment in the second
degree.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately
12:41 A.M. the said defendant did throw a bottle of lotion striking the victim in the neck. The actions of the defendant did cause the victim to feel harassed
and annoyed.
Charges
——-
HARASSMENT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-72 Arrest Date: 01/29/2019 Arrest Time: 16:41
Last: OSBORN First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: J
Address: 2843 CR 57 Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 05/27/1983 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 29th day of January, 2019, at approximately 4:49 PM, while at the
intersection of N. Second St. and Van Buren St, City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael J. Osborn, was arrested
for two counts of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree,
Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator,
and Failure to Yield the Right of Way at a Stop Sign.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 3:50 PM,
the defendant was involved in a motor vehicle accident where he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on Van Buren St. and N. Second St. Said defendant did operate said vehicle with a non-driver NYS Identification Card knowing his privilege to drive was revoked for Driving While Intoxicated on 09/15/2009 and Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol on 07/15/2003. Furthermore said defendant was also found to have a suspension for Failure to Pay Driver Responsibility Assessment on 12/04/2009.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
FAILURE TO YIELD ROW-STOP SIGN
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-74 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 block of Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the said defendant, William Mark Player III was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 22nd day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:02
P.M., while at the Dollar General, 126 Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant William Mark Player III along
with co-defendant Tiffany Player, did enter the Dollar General and give eight
cans of 16 oz. Monster Energy original flavored energy drinks and one four
pack of 8 oz. Red Bull original flavor energy drinks to the co-defendant who
concealed them inside of her bag. The two left the store with out making any
attempt to pay for said items that cost a total of $22.75.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-75 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 block of Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the said defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 22nd day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:02
P.M., while at the Dollar General, 126 Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Tiffany R. Player along with
co-defendant William Mark Player III, did enter the Dollar General and
concealed eight 16 oz. cans of Monster original flavored energy drinks and
one four pack of 8 oz. Red Bull energy drinks inside of her bag after the
co-defendant handed them to her off of the shelf. The two left the store
without making any attempt to pay for said items that cost a total of $22.75.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-76 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately 2:42
P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in
concert with co-defendant, William M. Player III, when they did steal six bags
of Angulatus Crab Clusters valued at $131.94 in total. Furthermore, the
defendants did pass all points of sale without paying for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-77 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, William M. Player III, was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately 2:42
P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in
concert with co-defendant, Tiffany R. Player, when they did steal six bags of
Angulatus Crab Clusters valued at $131.94 in total. Furthermore, the
defendants did pass all points of sale without paying for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-78 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:26
P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in
concert with co-defendant, William M. Player III, when they did steal five Red
Bull energy drink 4 packs valued at $7.99 each, two Red Bull energy drink 12
packs valued at $21.99 each, four bottles of Dial men’s body wash valued at
$4.79 each, four bottles of Axe Phoenix shower gel valued at $4.99 each and
two bottles of Dove coconut shampoo valued at $4.49 each. The combined
total of items stolen was $132.03. Furthermore, the defendants did pass all
points of sale without paying for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-79 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40
Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III
Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the
200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, William M. Player III, was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:26
P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in
concert with co-defendant, Tiffany R. Player, when they did steal five Red
Bull energy drink 4 packs valued at $7.99 each, two Red Bull energy drink 12
packs valued at $21.99 each, four bottles of Dial men’s body wash valued at
$4.79 each, four bottles of Axe Phoenix shower gel valued at $4.99 each and
two bottles of Dove coconut shampoo valued at $4.49 each. The combined
total of items stolen was $132.03. Furthermore, the defendants did pass all
points of sale without paying for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-80 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 16:45
Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN
Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 3rd day of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S.
First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered
CR-01815-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.
Hawthorne on 11/01/2018 for the charge of Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 18th day of October, 2018, at approximately 6:30pm,
while at Kinney Drugs, 115 Oneida St., the defendant did remove multiple
items from the shelves of the store, secreted them in her purse and clothing,
and exited the store, while making no attempt to pay for the items. The stolen
goods consisted of clothing, medications and duct tape for a total value of
$277.79.
Charges
——-
FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-81 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 16:45
Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN
Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 3rd of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S. First
St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Bench Warrant, numbered CR-01629-18,
issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on
11/01/2018. The court required said defendant’s personal appearance in this
pending criminal action and the defendant failed to appear.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-82 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 18:28
Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN
Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 3rd of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S. First
St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Bench Warrant, numbered CR-01629-18,
issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on
11/01/2018. The court required said defendant’s personal appearance in this
pending criminal action and the defendant failed to appear.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-83 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 18:11
Last: MACDONALD First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: HAROLD
Address: 26 SENACA ST. Bldg: Apt: B
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 08/18/1989 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd of February, 2019, at approximately 5:46 PM, the defendant,
Brandon Macdonald, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled
Substance in the Seventh Degree.
It is alleged that on the above date and time, the defendant, Brandon H.
Macdonald, knowingly possessed ten proscribed .5 mg Clonazepam pills not
in said defendants name.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-85 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 22:29
Last: SGRO First: TODD Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 119 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 10/21/1974 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK
Narrative
——-
On 02/03/19 at about 10:29 PM, while outside 119 W. First St. S. in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,
Todd M. Sgro, was arrested for the offenses of obstructing governmental
administration in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled
substance in the third degree.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said
defendant intentionally attempted to prevent a uniformed police officer from
performing an official function by running away from the scene of a domestic
dispute he was involved in, so that your complainant could not investigate
said complaint adequately. To wit: your complainant was dispatched to the
defendant’s residence to investigate a possible verbal and physical domestic
between he and his girlfriend. When uniformed Police Officers encountered the defendant, he was secreting one of his hands behind his back, and would not comply with orders to come outside his door, so the scene could be
secured and investigated. When uniformed Police Officers tried to detain the defendant in hand cuffs, he fled from the scene on foot, before being taken into custody a short distance away.
It is further alleged that the said defendant knowingly and unlawfully
possessed twenty-seven glassine envelopes containing a brown/grey colored
substance which field tested positive for the presence of heroin, a narcotic
drug. Said narcotic was packaged for sale, and the defendant has previously
admitted to selling heroin. The defendant did also possess $877 in U.S.
currency on his person, in conjunction with the heroin.
Charges
——-
OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND
CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 3RD