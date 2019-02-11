Cop Logs: Fulton PD 01/28/2019 – 02/03/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 01/28/2019 – 02/03/2019

Arrests From 01/28/2019 To 02/03/2019

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-63 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 10:00



Last: SEABROOK First: HOWARD Middle/Suffix: CALVIN JRAddress: 325 KINGDOM RD. Bldg: Apt:City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____DOB: 11/19/1994 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of January 2019 at approximately 10:00 am, while at 141

S. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Howard C. Seabrook Jr., was arrested for a bench warrant

issued by the Honorable Jerome Mirabito, City of Fulton Court Judge, on the

19th of July, 2018 for failing to pay a fine.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-64 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 09:31

Last: BURR First: NICHOLE Middle/Suffix: DESIREE

Address: 315 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: C Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1995 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On 01/28/2019, at approximately 09:31 A.M., while at 221 Cayuga St. in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Nichole Burr, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Oswego City

Court and signed by the Hon. James Metcalf on 12/11/2018. Said warrant

was for the defendant failing to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-65 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 11:00

Last: FRANCE First: STACEY Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 1822 CO. RT. 6 Bldg: Apt: LOT 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/01/1973 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:00 A.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Stacey L. France, was arrested for the charges of forgery 2nd,

petit larceny, and making a punishable false written statement.

It is alleged that on the 21st day of November, 2018, while at 100

Rochester St. Apt. 703, the said defendant did steal a Pathfinder Bank

personal check from the victim. The defendant did complete said check for the amount of $100.00 and signed the victims name to it. The defendant then gave the

check to Shirley Stoughtenger to pay her for previous debt.

It is further alleged that on the 28th day of November, 2018, while at 141

S. First St., the said defendant did provide a signed deposition to a uniformed

Police Officer while knowing said information provided to be false. The

defendant provided the written statement stating that she did not steal a

check belonging to the victim. The defendant later admitted that the

information provided in the deposition was not the truth and she had in fact

stolen, forged and cashed the check. The signed written statement bore a

legally authorized form notice to the effect that false statements made therein

are punishable.

Charges

——-

FORGERY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

MAKING A PUNISHABLE FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-66 Arrest Date: 01/28/2019 Arrest Time: 14:34

Last: FRANCE First: STACEY Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 1822 CO. RT. 6 Bldg: Apt: LOT 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/01/1973 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of January, 2019, at approximately 11:00 A.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Stacey L. France, was arrested on the charges of criminal

possession of stolen property 4th, identity theft 2nd, identity theft 3rd, and

petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of November, 2018, at approximately 7:50

A.M., while at 2718 State Route 3, Kwik Fill, in the Town of Volney, County of

Oswego, State of New York, did knowingly possess stolen property, that

being a green and white Pathfinder Bank debit card belonging to the victim. The said defendant knowingly and with the intent to defraud, assumed the victim’s identity by using the personal information number of the above stated debit card with the intent to benefit herself by withdrawing a total of $300 from the account associated with the card which caused financial loss to the victim. The said defendant did not have permission to use said information. The said defendant did commit a class E felony when she possessed the stolen debit card.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH

IDENTITY THEFT 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

IDENTITY THEFT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-67 Arrest Date: 01/29/2019 Arrest Time: 13:02

Last: FAVATA First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 2179 CO RT 1 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 02/22/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of January, 2019, at approximately 1:02 P.M. while in the

parking lot of 451 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the said defendant Joshua D. Favata, was arrested for no

mirror/left side view mirror, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second

degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, and unlicensed

operator.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while in the 300 block of S.

Second St. at approximately 12:46 P.M., the said defendant was operating a motor vehicle in a southerly direction with no driver’s side mirror. The defendant was

operating said vehicle knowing he did not possess a valid NYS drivers

license. Said defendants license was revoked/suspended for a total of four;

one of which was for a DWI conviction on 10/15/2009.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

NO MIRROR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-69 Arrest Date: 01/30/2019 Arrest Time: 01:09

Last: LACKEY First: ANGEL Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 110 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/13/1979 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of January 2019, at approximately 1:09 A.M, while at 110

W. First St. N in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Angel M. Lackey, was arrested for Harassment in the second

degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

12:41 A.M. the said defendant did throw a bottle of lotion striking the victim in the neck. The actions of the defendant did cause the victim to feel harassed

and annoyed.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-72 Arrest Date: 01/29/2019 Arrest Time: 16:41

Last: OSBORN First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 2843 CR 57 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/27/1983 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of January, 2019, at approximately 4:49 PM, while at the

intersection of N. Second St. and Van Buren St, City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael J. Osborn, was arrested

for two counts of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree,

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator,

and Failure to Yield the Right of Way at a Stop Sign.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 3:50 PM,

the defendant was involved in a motor vehicle accident where he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on Van Buren St. and N. Second St. Said defendant did operate said vehicle with a non-driver NYS Identification Card knowing his privilege to drive was revoked for Driving While Intoxicated on 09/15/2009 and Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol on 07/15/2003. Furthermore said defendant was also found to have a suspension for Failure to Pay Driver Responsibility Assessment on 12/04/2009.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

FAILURE TO YIELD ROW-STOP SIGN

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-74 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 block of Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, William Mark Player III was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:02

P.M., while at the Dollar General, 126 Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant William Mark Player III along

with co-defendant Tiffany Player, did enter the Dollar General and give eight

cans of 16 oz. Monster Energy original flavored energy drinks and one four

pack of 8 oz. Red Bull original flavor energy drinks to the co-defendant who

concealed them inside of her bag. The two left the store with out making any

attempt to pay for said items that cost a total of $22.75.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-75 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 block of Utica St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:02

P.M., while at the Dollar General, 126 Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Tiffany R. Player along with

co-defendant William Mark Player III, did enter the Dollar General and

concealed eight 16 oz. cans of Monster original flavored energy drinks and

one four pack of 8 oz. Red Bull energy drinks inside of her bag after the

co-defendant handed them to her off of the shelf. The two left the store

without making any attempt to pay for said items that cost a total of $22.75.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-76 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately 2:42

P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in

concert with co-defendant, William M. Player III, when they did steal six bags

of Angulatus Crab Clusters valued at $131.94 in total. Furthermore, the

defendants did pass all points of sale without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-77 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, William M. Player III, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately 2:42

P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in

concert with co-defendant, Tiffany R. Player, when they did steal six bags of

Angulatus Crab Clusters valued at $131.94 in total. Furthermore, the

defendants did pass all points of sale without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-78 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: RENEE

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/08/1982 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Tiffany R. Player, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:26

P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in

concert with co-defendant, William M. Player III, when they did steal five Red

Bull energy drink 4 packs valued at $7.99 each, two Red Bull energy drink 12

packs valued at $21.99 each, four bottles of Dial men’s body wash valued at

$4.79 each, four bottles of Axe Phoenix shower gel valued at $4.99 each and

two bottles of Dove coconut shampoo valued at $4.49 each. The combined

total of items stolen was $132.03. Furthermore, the defendants did pass all

points of sale without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-79 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 15:40

Last: PLAYER First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: MARK III

Address: 1237 COUNTY LINE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/24/2000 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of February, 2019, at approximately 3:40 P.M., while in the

200 blk of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, William M. Player III, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:26

P.M., while at Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, the defendant did act in

concert with co-defendant, Tiffany R. Player, when they did steal five Red

Bull energy drink 4 packs valued at $7.99 each, two Red Bull energy drink 12

packs valued at $21.99 each, four bottles of Dial men’s body wash valued at

$4.79 each, four bottles of Axe Phoenix shower gel valued at $4.99 each and

two bottles of Dove coconut shampoo valued at $4.49 each. The combined

total of items stolen was $132.03. Furthermore, the defendants did pass all

points of sale without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-80 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 16:45

Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S.

First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered

CR-01815-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 11/01/2018 for the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 18th day of October, 2018, at approximately 6:30pm,

while at Kinney Drugs, 115 Oneida St., the defendant did remove multiple

items from the shelves of the store, secreted them in her purse and clothing,

and exited the store, while making no attempt to pay for the items. The stolen

goods consisted of clothing, medications and duct tape for a total value of

$277.79.

Charges

——-

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-81 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 16:45

Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S. First

St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Bench Warrant, numbered CR-01629-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on

11/01/2018. The court required said defendant’s personal appearance in this

pending criminal action and the defendant failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-82 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 18:28

Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 14 BUNKER HILL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd of February, 2019, at approximately 4:45pm, while at 141 S. First

St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Emilie Slight, was arrested on an Bench Warrant, numbered CR-01629-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on

11/01/2018. The court required said defendant’s personal appearance in this

pending criminal action and the defendant failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-83 Arrest Date: 02/02/2019 Arrest Time: 18:11

Last: MACDONALD First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: HAROLD

Address: 26 SENACA ST. Bldg: Apt: B

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/18/1989 Arresting Officer: GUNNAR D. SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd of February, 2019, at approximately 5:46 PM, the defendant,

Brandon Macdonald, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled

Substance in the Seventh Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and time, the defendant, Brandon H.

Macdonald, knowingly possessed ten proscribed .5 mg Clonazepam pills not

in said defendants name.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-85 Arrest Date: 02/03/2019 Arrest Time: 22:29

Last: SGRO First: TODD Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 119 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/21/1974 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 02/03/19 at about 10:29 PM, while outside 119 W. First St. S. in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,

Todd M. Sgro, was arrested for the offenses of obstructing governmental

administration in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled

substance in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant intentionally attempted to prevent a uniformed police officer from

performing an official function by running away from the scene of a domestic

dispute he was involved in, so that your complainant could not investigate

said complaint adequately. To wit: your complainant was dispatched to the

defendant’s residence to investigate a possible verbal and physical domestic

between he and his girlfriend. When uniformed Police Officers encountered the defendant, he was secreting one of his hands behind his back, and would not comply with orders to come outside his door, so the scene could be

secured and investigated. When uniformed Police Officers tried to detain the defendant in hand cuffs, he fled from the scene on foot, before being taken into custody a short distance away.

It is further alleged that the said defendant knowingly and unlawfully

possessed twenty-seven glassine envelopes containing a brown/grey colored

substance which field tested positive for the presence of heroin, a narcotic

drug. Said narcotic was packaged for sale, and the defendant has previously

admitted to selling heroin. The defendant did also possess $877 in U.S.

currency on his person, in conjunction with the heroin.

Charges

——-

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 3RD

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...