258 Hillside Avenue

What a little TLC could do to this LARGE charming 4 bed 1.5 bath family home! Situated on a nice corner lot you are able to sit quietly and enjoy your morning coffee on this huge open porch overlooking your own little garden. When walking in, you are greeted with natural woodwork and a spacious open floor plan. Your first floor offers you the charming entryway, sitting room, large living room formal dining room, first floor bedroom with its own half bath, first floor office/play area, a nice workable kitchen and the upstairs offers all nice sized bedrooms too! Come and see what your imagination can do with your new home that is waiting for you.

