Aerial Spraying of Central Oswego County is Completed

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of portions of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings was completed between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

Weather permitting, the Oswego County Health Department will conduct another aerial spray over the Toad Harbor Swamp area Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Aerial spraying is used to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, a rare but serious disease that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes carrying EEE have been found in the towns of Palermo, West Monroe, Constantia and Hastings.

Five mammals have died of the disease in recent weeks.

The county health department continues to work closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor EEE virus activity in Oswego County.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said it is imperative that people continue to take steps to protect themselves against mosquitoes in areas across Oswego County.

Aerial spraying can be effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

The area to be sprayed near the Toad Harbor Swamp is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions.

Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County web site at www.oswegocounty.com.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/index.html.

