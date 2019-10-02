2650 State Route 3

Fulton, NY 13069

$159,000

Great Business opportunity on this high traffic State Road. Location has been serving the area since the 1940s. Plenty of parking for cars or trucks with a circular parking lot. New A/C unit in 2018. Many upgrade by the current owners. All equipment included in the sale for a turnkey operation! Building could easily be converted to a Sub shop, Pizza shop, Office space, or your own ideas. Security System included and public water on site. Excellent Investment opportunity on a road well traveled.

