269 West 5th St, Oswego-City

9 West 5th St

Oswego, NY 13126

$74,000

What a great place to start your memories in, Come in and take a look at this charming 3-4 bedroom home located in a quiet neighborhood that is within walking distance to a beautiful park and blocks away from downtown. When stepping in you are greeted with big cheery windows that warms up this lovely double living room, a great open floor plan, spacious kitchen that offers ample cupboard and countertops, first floor laundry and a possible bedroom in the rear of the house. You will love the 3 seasons side porch that is great for relaxing or entertaining. All that is missing is a rocking chair to go on your welcoming front porch too. This home has deep off street parking, private back yard to let you grow your dream garden, a shed for all your toys and tools and not to mention the beautiful curb appeal too! Come in and see what your imagination can do with this long time family home.

