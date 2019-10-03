26th Annual Quilt, Craft Show Set Oct. 19

OSWEGO — The FUMC Quilters will host its 26th annual Quilt and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at First United Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104 West, Oswego.

The church is located across from the Fruit Valley Vet Clinic.

As always, the Ladies of The Cloth have enjoyed creating quilts, table runners, placemats, aprons, shopping bags and a variety of items that make great gifts.

Just in time for Christmas and all at affordable prices.

Kerry Barnes of the Four Seasons Quilters will be demonstrating the art of Hexagon table toppers.

Coming back this year will be Sweet Shop Desserts with pies, breads and cookies.

Other familiar faces will include Debbie Buske, Andrea Hanlon, Barb Snell and Debbie Hough, as well as many new vendors with unique gifts of their own.

There will be a silent auction and all proceeds of the auction go to the Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Program, which provides free screenings for those who are without health insurance.

They do this in memory of their former leader, Kay Godden because they want to help those who need it get early detection.

From noon until gone, there will be chicken barbecue.

The cost is discounted for children or just a half-chicken order.

Take-outs will be available.

