Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-3-20

On 12/30/19 at 5:15 p.m., Elizabeth M. Grosso, 49, of 15171 SR 193, Pierrepont Manor, NY, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree for allegedly walking onto the victim’s property and destroying plants in the yard.

Ms. Grosso was arraigned in the Town of West Monroe Court.

On 12/31/19 at 7:20 a.m., Daniel J. Thamarus, 29, of 104 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, was arrested following a traffic stop, based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Camillus.

Mr. Thamarus was turned over to the Camillus Police Department for further processing.

On 12/31/19 at 12:11 p.m., James J. Castiglia, 35, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 2, Mexico, was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree following a stolen vehicle complaint in the town of Scriba on 11/29/19.

Mr. Castiglia is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego County CAP Court on 1/14/20.

On 12/31/19 at 1:16 p.m., Michael L. Whitehead, 37, of 7320 Myers Road, East Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, Stalking, 4th degree, and Harassment, 2nd degree following a complaint in the town of Parish.

He allegedly was communicating with the victim via text and online messaging, thus violating an order of protection.

Mr. Whitehead is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego County CAP Court on 1/14/20.

On 1/1/20 at 11:48 a.m., Brandon J. Frye, 32, of 5 Cemetery Road, Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Verona.

Mr. Frye was turned over to the Oneida Indian Nation Police for further processing.

On 1/2/20 at 11:14 p.m., Heather L. Reid, 29, of 71 Ontario St., Oswego, was arrested, following a traffic stop, based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Ms. Reid was turned over to the Oswego County Jail staff to await arraignment.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...