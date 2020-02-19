Oswego Public Library Announces March Workshops

OSWEGO – Here is the breakdown of all of the workshops that will be offered at Oswego Public Library in March:

? Mondays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 – Introduction to Computers will be held on those dates, going in the order of one through five.

? Monday, March 2 – Computer Tune-Up, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, March 3 – 3D Printing Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, March 4 – Navigating Facebook, 2 to 4 p.m, and Creating Resumes and Cover Letters, 5 to 7 p.m.

? Thursday, March 5 – Handling Common Phone Issues, 10 a.m. to noon.

? Monday, March 9 – Using iPads and iPhones, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, March 11 – Navigating Overdrive, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Thursday, March 12 – Navigating ancestry.com, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

? Saturday, March 14 – Navigating the new NCLS App, 2-4 p.m.

? Monday, March 16 – An Overview of Compressed and Phone Files, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, March 17 – Self-Publishing with Amazon, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, March 18 – Navigating the new NCLS App, 5 to 7 p.m.

? Thursday, March 19 – Opening and Using PDFs, 10 a.m. to noon.

? Monday, March 23 – Using NCLS Online, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, March 24 – 3D Printing Workshop, 2-4 p.m.

? Wednesday, March 25 – Navigating ancestry.com, 2-4 p.m.

? Thursday, March 26 – Using Social Media Safely, 10 a.m. to noon.

? Saturday, March 28 – Downloading and Using eBooks – 2-4 p.m.

? Monday, March 30 – Internet Basics and Q&A, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, March 31 – Internal Components of a Computer, 2 to 4 p.m.

Several different labs will be available to the public during the month of March:

? Tech Help Open Labs will be held on the follow dates and times:

o Tuesdays March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. – noom

o Wednesday, March 25, 5-7 p.m.

o Thursdays March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2-4 p.m.

o Fridays March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. – noon

o Saturdays March 14 and 28, noon – 2 p.m.

o Gaming Labs will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Fridays March 6 and 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if patrons have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for patrons to sign up for courses.

