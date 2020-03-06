Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In To Provide Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner

OSWEGO – Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-in will launch this year’s Oswego County Salvation Army’s Guest Chef Dinners with a sampling of their popular seafoods and summer fare on Tuesday, March 17, with dining room and takeout service from 4:30 to 6:00.

There will be two menu choices: fish pieces or two Texas hots; both served with fried clams, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, and assorted desserts provided by members of the Advisory Board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 West Second Street, Oswego.

Rudy’s is one of Oswego’s most unique and popular summer eating places, known for its efficient service and extensive variety of fun foods cooked to order while you watch. It has been operated by the same family since 1946, with members of the fourth generation now on staff.

This is their thirteenth consecutive year providing Guest Chef Dinners. They have served 2,393 meals and raised over $24,000 for The Salvation Army. Rudy’s Lakeside Restaurant will open for the season on March 18.

The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals in both Fulton and Oswego and other services that are provided to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. The food is donated so all receipts go to the work of the Army.

Future Guest Chef Dinners this year will be provided through the generosity of Springside at Seneca Hill on May 5, June date pending, Zonta Club of Oswego on September 15, Press Box on October 6, and Canale’s Restaurant on November 10.

Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office at 73 West Second Street, Oswego.

