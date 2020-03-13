OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has announced that a SKYWARN weather spotter training session planned for Wednesday, March 18, has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service – Buffalo Forecast Office has decided to cancel all in-person SKYWARN sessions throughout the region through at least April 30.

SKYWARN training will be offered through webinars that will be held several dates from late March through early May. Details regarding sign-up for the webinars will be posted on the NWS-Buffalo website, https://www.weather.gov/buf/ as soon as they are available.

SKYWARN is a national effort to save lives during severe weather emergencies with an expanding network of trained volunteer weather spotters.

SKYWARN spotters support their local community and government by providing reports of severe weather directly to the National Weather Service in Buffalo through amateur radio or by phone using the NWS spotter hotline. The services performed by SKYWARN spotters have saved many lives, a NWS spokesperson noted.

