30 Years of Service to The Public

To The Editor:

Thirty years of service to the public. That sums up my co-worker and friend, Thomas Benedetto, who is running for Family Court Judge in Oswego County.

I met Thom in 1992 when he started working as a law clerk for a Family Court Judge.

As the administrative assistant, I worked closely with Thom and his knowledge of the law, even as a young attorney, was exceptional.

Over the years I have watched him continue to serve the people of Oswego County as a private practice attorney and Assistant District Attorney giving him the broad background necessary for a Family Court Judge who needs to see and evaluate both sides in a dispute.

I am also proud to say that I have been his friend and watched his family grow and flourish for almost 30 years due to the love and care of him and his lovely wife, Patty.

Thom is the perfect combination of family man, community leader and outstanding public servant that we need in Family Court.

Without reservation, I urge the people of Oswego County to elect Thomas Benedetto as our next Family Court Judge.

Alison Wencek

