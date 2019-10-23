305 West 7th Street, Oswego-City

305 West 7th Street

Oswego, NY 13126

$94,900

This newly updated 3 bedroom home is an absolute must see!! If you are looking for a move in ready house look no farther, everything has been done in this home. From the furnace, hot water tank, central air right up to the windows, roof and everything in between! This adorable home features; first floor laundry, formal dining room large family room and updated kitchen and bath not to mention a large master bedroom w/ walk in closet. A private back yard that has your perfect garden, to a cheery open front porch to sit and relax. This home also features a large storage shed for all your toys and tools. Parking is not an issue with this deep & wide driveway that can easily shuffle around 3-4 cars. What a great home to start your memories in. Come and make an offer today!!

Courtesy of:

Click Our Logo Below to View Listing!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...