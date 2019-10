32 Tallman Street

Oswego, NY 13126

$58,000

Here is your opportunity to own your first home for less than it would be to rent! Large city lot with huge back yard. Formal Dining room, and Double Living rooms. Off street parking on a quiet Neighborhood Street. Recent Updates include New Refrigerator, Dryer, and Laminate flooring throughout. Roof and Electrical box replaced in 2011.

