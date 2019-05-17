34th Annual Spring Fun(d) Day Set

CLEVELAND – The 34th annual Spring Fun(d) Day will be held

May 31 and June 1 at Cleveland United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., Cleveland (north shore of Oneida Lake).

May 31, 5 to 8 p.m. advance sale of rummage, bake sale and food.

June 1, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., music: 9 a.m. – noon, DJ Mike Barry. rummage sales inside and out, chicken BBQ at 11, bake sale, hamburgers/hot dogs and pizza fritte, children’s games; moonwalk; antiques and collectibles; new and like new clothing and merchandise. Charity auction: noon, Messier’s Auction Services & Realty, (preview 10 a.m. to noon).

https://www.clevelandnyumc.org/

