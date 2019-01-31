39th Annual Cross-Country Ski Tourathon Set Feb. 9 in Winona Forest

OSWEGO and JEFFERSON COUNTIES, NY – With plenty of pure white fluffy snow in the forest and groomers out on the trails, the Winona Forest Recreation Association is well-prepared for hosting the 39th annual Winona Forest Tourathon Feb. 9.

The legendary Nordic ski event covers up to 30 miles of trails in Winona State Forest on the Tug Hill in northern Oswego and southern Jefferson counties.

“The 2019 Winona Forest Tourathon promises to once again delight Nordic skiers from across the US and beyond,” said Matt Westerlund, president of Winona Forest Recreation Association. “Our lake effect snow machine – and professional grooming equipment – will provide skiers with unrivaled Nordic conditions.”

Westerlund said the event is open to all levels of ability, and cross-country skiers can choose from a 12.5-K, 25-K, or the Walter Chapman 50-K course. Faster skiers will be placed in front based on anticipated pace; more casual skiers will be placed in the back of the group to start.

Races will start at the CCC Camp on County Route 90, Mannsville, Feb. 9 beginning at 8 a.m. for the Walter Chapman 50-K race.

On-line registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. To register, visit https://www.skireg.com/winona-forest-tourathon. Individual and family rates are available.

“The Winona Forest Tourathon is always a very high-paced, exciting fundraising event,” said Westerlund. “Proceeds will benefit the WFRA ski trail maintenance and grooming efforts.”

For more information on the Tourathon, e-mail [email protected] or visit http://www.winonaforest.com/.

For Oswego County accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

