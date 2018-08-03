3D Printer Workshops Continue

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will continue holding workshops on using 3D printers this month at the Oswego Library.

These workshops will cover the usage of Cura (the program used to interface with the Lulzbot Mini printer) as well as examples of the different ways that 3D printing technology is being utilized in different fields of study and development (construction, medicine, etc.) using some videos on YouTube.

Patrons will be able to see the 3D Printer create something and the process that it goes through to create plastic models, as well as ask questions about the technology during the workshops.

The 3D Printer workshops will be available this month on August 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and on August 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

The Introduction to Computers classes, Internet Basics and Microsoft Office classes will be offered again this month due to patron demand for these workshops.

Also, the Computer Lab will be closed from August 19 through 23; Tech Help and Workshops will be offered on the weekends preceding and following this break for patrons to come in for any needed help.

Here is the breakdown of all other classes that will be available in August:

Computer/Computing Classes:

Introduction to Computers – August 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. – noon

Internet Basics – August 6, 13 and 27, 2-4 p.m.

Microsoft Office – August 7 (Word), 14 (Excel) and 28 (PowerPoint), 2-4 p.m.

3D Printing Workshops:

August 16, 2-4 p.m.

August 29, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Other Classes

Navigating YouTube – August 8, 2-4 p.m.

Navigating Facebook – August 9, 2-4 p.m.

Using eBay – August 15, 2-4 p.m.

Using Overdrive – August 17, 2-4 p.m.

Google Earth – August 24, 2-4 p.m.

Navigating ancestry.com – August 25, 2-4 p.m.

Selecting an Apple PC – August 30, 2-4 p.m.

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during the month of August:

Tuesdays, August 7, 14 and 28

Thursdays, August 2, 9, 16 and 30

Fridays, August 17, 24 and 31

Saturdays, August 18 and 25

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

