3rd Annual Addiction Awareness Walk Will Feature a Recovery Celebration in October

OSWEGO – The VOW Foundation will host the third annual Addiction Awareness Walk Event on October 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The location of the event is the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego.

This free family friendly event will feature a walk around Oswego for Addiction Awareness, rain or shine.

New this year will be the addition of the first sober celebration of recovery, which will include popular local band Dirtroad Ruckus.

Organizers hope to highlight the impacts of addiction on our communities, and show that sober living is both fun and rewarding.

This year, attendees are encouraged to hang out after the walk for refreshments, live music by Dirtroad Ruckus and opportunities to engage with providers from across Oswego County.

Local speakers will also share their stories of addiction and recovery, and the impacts of substance use on their lives and loved ones.

Narcan training will be provided at the event by COCOAA’s Prevention Director Karyn Grow and will include a Narcan kit.

Pre-registration is recommended.

This event is sustained through the support of community partners.

We would like to thank the following organizations for their sponsorship contributions: Farnham Family Services, Hastings VFW Post 8823 Auxiliary, Sunoco Ethanol Fulton, Planned Results, Inc., Eastern Shore Associates, Compass Federal Credit Union, Universal Metal Works, BioSpherix, Ltd., Fulton Savings Bank, Rural Health Network of Oswego County, Construction & Laborers Local 633, Carol Dillabough, Fidelis Care and the Central Region Addiction Resource Center.

Please visit our sponsors, logos are all linked on our website.

Additional support will be accepted into October.

If you or your organization would like to donate funds or products to our event, please contact Teresa Woolson at (315) 402-6119 or e-mail [email protected]

Special thanks also goes out to volunteers on the planning committee, representing a number of local organizations, including Helio Health, Liberty Resources, Oswego County Opportunities’ SPOT and Health Education, County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism & Addictions, Tobacco Free Network and the VOW Foundation.

Registration is free and open online, please visit www.vow-foundation.org, the Facebook Event Page, or contact Woolson for more information at (315) 402-6119.

