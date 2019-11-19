4th Annual Holiday Art Sale Planned

OSWEGO – The 4th annual Holiday Art Sale at the Art Association of Oswego will have items in stained-glass, water color, leather work, pottery, photography, and other mediums.

This is a good opportunity to buy unique and creative gifts.

The sale will open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Black Friday (Nov 29) and will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until right before Christmas.

Dec 22 is the final sales day.

The artworks are all made by members of the AAO and the entire item price goes back to the artist.

Cash or check only please.

An ATM will be on site for your convenience.

The AAO is located at 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, right across the street from Fort Ontario at the northern end of East Fourth Street.

For more information, call 315-216-6782 or visit the AAO website OswegoArts.org.

You just might find that perfect gift for someone.

