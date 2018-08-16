$5 Admission Track Championship Night Presented by Skip’s Fish Fry and CNY CPR August 18

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Speedway championship points leaders Otto Sitterly and Anthony Losurdo will aim to wrap up their track titles this Saturday, August 18, when Skip’s Fish Fry and CNY CPR present $5 admission Track Championship night at Oswego.

As part of the fan friendly event which offers $5 general admission and $10 reserved seating with kids 16 and younger free, all patrons of the speedway are asked to paint the ‘Steel’ Palace ‘Teal’ on Saturday night to support Peaceful Remedies, Hope for Heather and Ovarian Cancer Awareness of Central New York.

During the race program, a pair of Bud Classic Weekend tickets, the 2018 driver T-shirt quilt, and more items will be raffled off to assist in benefiting Hope for Heather and Peaceful Remedies. Tickets for these raffles will be available along the main walkway in front of the speedway prior to the start of racing.

The on track activities will include the 50-lap Novelis Supermodified regular season finale plus the 30-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS championship main event. Group time trials will begin at 6:15 p.m. and racing will get the green flag at 7 p.m. Hot laps will get under way as soon as the main grandstands are opened at 4:30 p.m.

Located at 42 W. Second St .in Oswego, Skip’s Fish Fry is one of Oswego Speedway’s three new concession vendors in 2018 as well as the area’s only authentic New England style fish fry.

Skip’s proudly offers fresh haddock, scallops, shrimp, and a host of other saltwater options that customers have enjoyed since its initial opening in December.

CNY CPR provides professional level CPR/AED training in career fields requiring certification such as nurses, doctors, and sports coaches as well as knowledge based training for those who would like to learn how to potentially save a life.

CNY CPR can satisfy class appointments locally in Central New York but also points west as far as Buffalo and east from Albany to New England.

For more information on Skip’s Fish Fry, visit www.skipsfishfry.com and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/skipsfishfry.

For more information on CNY CPR, located at 2115 Downer Street Road in Baldwinsville, visit online at www.CNYCPR.com, email [email protected], or call (315) 532-2538.

For the latest updates from Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

