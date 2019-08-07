5 Transported to Syracuse Hospital After Volney House Fire

VOLNEY – At 8:57 a.m. today, August 7, State Police in Fulton responded to 2494 County Route 176 in the town of Volney for a structure fire.

The investigation has revealed a total of five residents of the home were located in the residence by fire personnel.

The following individuals were transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for burns and smoke inhalation:

Samuel Distin, 84

Marlene Distin, 84

The following individuals were transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate Medical Center for smoke inhalation:

Serena Shepard, 51

Crystal Reitz, 23

Jared Shepard, age 21

A passing motorist stopped and contacted 911 after she observed flames and smoke coming from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

State Police was assisted at the scene by Town of Volney, City of Fulton, Town of Oswego, Town of Minetto, Town of Scriba, Town of Palermo, Town of Mexico, Town of New Haven, and Town of Central Square fire departments.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...