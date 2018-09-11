570 Oconnor Road

Come and see what your imagination can do with this charming 2 bedroom home! This gem is situated on a wooded lot and is a little under 2 acres in the town of Scriba. Not only are you just a few minutes away from the city but have all the amenities of Scriba, This home also offers a HUGE 3 car garage!! Perfect for the mechanic in the family or a place to store all your “toys”. When stepping into your new home you are greeted with a cheery family room that has an open floor plan, first floor laundry, master bed/bath, roomy kitchen with plenty of cupboards, and is all on one level. If you are looking to relax you can sit on your wrap around porch that overlooks your scenic back yard and enjoy your beverage of choice. This home is ready for you to make it yours. Come and make an offer today!!

