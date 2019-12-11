596 Main Street, Sterling

Great opportunity to own a well established turnkey Business in Beautiful Fair Haven. Property includes over 6 acres of land, with the main retail Building and 4 furnished rental cabins available for year round use! Huge potential for further development of the property. The main building is currently equipped for hunting, fishing, Live bait and Camping supplies. Walk in cooler on site. Price includes all existing inventory. Updates include: new Furnace, new siding, city Water and Sewer. Plenty of parking and walking distance to downtown. Fair Haven State Park and Little Sodus Bay only minutes away.

Courtesy of:

Brendan Benson
Licensed NYS Real Estate Sales Person
Office: (315) 342-5000 x 709
Cell: (315) 256-4066
Email: [email protected]

