596 Main Street

Sterling, NY 13156

$450,000

Great opportunity to own a well established turnkey Business in Beautiful Fair Haven. Property includes over 6 acres of land, with the main retail Building and 4 furnished rental cabins available for year round use! Huge potential for further development of the property. The main building is currently equipped for hunting, fishing, Live bait and Camping supplies. Walk in cooler on site. Price includes all existing inventory. Updates include: new Furnace, new siding, city Water and Sewer. Plenty of parking and walking distance to downtown. Fair Haven State Park and Little Sodus Bay only minutes away.

