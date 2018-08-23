5K Race and Fun Run To Benefit The Trooper Amanda Anna Scholarship Fund

FULTON, NY – On May 26, 2012, New York State Trooper Amanda Anna died in the line of duty as the result of a car accident in Hastings, NY.

She was a Hannibal, NY, native, and a six-year veteran with the New York State Police.

Every year, a scholarship in Amanda’s name is awarded to a college-bound female graduating from a school district in Oswego County.

To help fund this scholarship, the Mandin Up Trooper Trot will take place for the second year on Sunday, September 16, at Oneida Shores County Park.

With the generosity of all those that participated in the 2017 race and sponsors, the organization was able to assist in the funding of three separate scholarships for Oswego County students.

To participate in this year’s race or to become a sponsor please visit our facebook page or race registration page at: http://www.lightboxreg.com/mandin-up-troop_2018?mobile=1

Monetary donations and sponsorships can be mailed to:

New York State Trooper Foundation Amanda Anna Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 694 Central Square, NY 13036.

For additional information please contact: Phil Cady at 315-529-1809 [email protected]

