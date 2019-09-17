5K Run, 1-Mile Family Fun Walk Benefits Oswego County Humane Society

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2019 Rover Run on September 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Registration is available online or onsite the day of event.

Tickets start at $25 per person.

You can even bring your dog!

This is the only 5K trail run in New York State.

Join fellow animal enthusiasts and running enthusiasts for a fun day out to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society.

There will be a lot of fun activities for everyone including dog agility demonstrations, the New York State Policy K9 Unit, and colorful face painting.

Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s web site at

https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.

You can also register the day of the race, but advance registration is appreciated.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego

County Humane Society.

The 2019 Rover Run is proudly supported by the following businesses:

Top Dog

GS Steamers

Sunoco, LLC

Wiltsie Construction

Big Dog

Fruit Valley Veterinary Clinic

J&A Mechanical

K-9 Pet Motel & Grooming

Pathfinder Bank

Shanley Law Offices

Water Hole

Amdurksky, Pelky, Fennell, + Wallen, PC

C&S Companies

Huhtamaki

Fulton Savings Bank

NBT Bank

North Country Veterinary Services

Ray’s Furniture Perk

Scriba Electric, Inc.

T-Shirt Listing

Black Cat Dog Designs

Compass Credit Union

Dayle’s Dog Grooming

Minetto School Student Council

Auction Items

American Foundry

Black Cat Dog Designs

Blue Moon Grill

Eagle Beverage

Green Planet Grocery

Lighthouse Lanes

McDonald’s (Big Red Shoes, LLC)

Vona’s

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81.

Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

