5K Run, 1-Mile Family Fun Walk Benefits Oswego County Humane Society

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Humane Society will host the 2019 Rover Run on September 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.
Registration is available online or onsite the day of event.
Tickets start at $25 per person.
You can even bring your dog!
This is the only 5K trail run in New York State.
Join fellow animal enthusiasts and running enthusiasts for a fun day out to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society.
There will be a lot of fun activities for everyone including dog agility demonstrations, the New York State Policy K9 Unit, and colorful face painting.
Registration can be purchased through the Oswego County Humane Society’s web site at
https://oswegohumane.org/roverrun or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.
You can also register the day of the race, but advance registration is appreciated.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego
County Humane Society.
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.
The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81.
Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.
