5th Annual Oswego Little League 5k Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run Set June 1

OSWEGO, NY – The second race of the “Make It Happen 20k Race Series,” the Oswego Little League 5k Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run will take place on June 1.

The event will get started at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run, followed by the 5k.

Both runs start and finish at Lagoe Field at the Fort Ontario complex.

Pre-registration is available online at http://www.lightboxreg.com for $25 for the 5k Run/Walk and $10 for a Kids Fun Run.

Same day registration at event will be $10 for the Fun Run and $35 for the 5k.

An award ceremony will take place immediately after race. There will be trophies for the top three overall male and female finishers.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Oswego Little League program.

Oswego Little League is a nonprofit organization that dedicates its efforts to helping boys and girls to develop the skills to learn to play the game of baseball and other skills such as teamwork and self-confidence.

Participants are encouraged to visit www.lightboxreg.com and do an event search and register for the individual 5k races listed below, or a convenient registration link for the entire race series has been established at http://www.lightboxreg.com/makeithappenraceseries_2019.

The “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” combines the traditional 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force (held this past April), Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into a 20k series.

Participants can now compete in all four individual events to determine an overall race series winner.

The overall winners will be based on age group divisions and race time results from the combined four individual races.

According to event organizers, runners can still register for the individual races, however, and not necessarily participate in the 20k series.

The remaining race dates are as follows:

June 1 – 5th annual Oswego Little League 5k Run/Walk

August 10 – 4th annual Run for Your Health 5k Run/Walk

October 6 – 4th annual Go Bucs 5k Run/Walk

For additional information on the race series please contact Make It Happen Committee member Leo Babcock at (315) 456-9507.