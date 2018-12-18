5th Grade Spell-A-Thon Raises Funds For Holiday Giving Project

OSWEGO – P-h-i-l-a-n-t-h-r-o-p-y

That spelled the actions of several Kingsford Park Elementary School fifth graders who recently participated in a spell-a-thon to raise funds for the KPS Holiday Giving Project.

As the students studied the same 100 words from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, they also collected monetary pledges and donations for each word spelled correctly.

Family and community members contributed funds through Nov. 16.

Fifth grade teacher Kelly Moxley said the fifth graders were enthusiastic to then attend a Dec. 4 shopping trip at Wal-Mart to select various toys, clothing and other gifts for KPS families in need.

She and the entire fifth grade teaching team said the combined effort also served as a lesson in character education and community involvement.

According to a letter recently sent home to parents, the teachers had encouraged involvement of the spell-a-thon at any level and they also embraced the social/emotional learning aspect of the project.

