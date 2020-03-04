Come Join Us

6th Annual Ag Agency Awareness Day



Mexico VFW, 5930 Scenic Ave, Mexico, NY.Wednesday, April 1, 2020 – 11am – 2:30pm

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County in collaboration with Oswego County Soil and Water, USDA Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will again be sponsoring a workshop for agriculture producers. The four agencies that serve the farmers and residents in Oswego County will be together on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 11am to 2:30pm at the Mexico VFW, 5930 Scenic Ave, Mexico, NY.

The program is designed primarily for beginning farmers who are looking for information on how to improve or expand their agriculture businesses. Federal and NYS programs will be discussed including some cost share programs. The goal is to improve the awareness of agriculture agencies that are available to address the challenges faced by agricultural producers in Oswego County. There is no cost to attend, but registration for lunch is needed by 4pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 by calling CCE of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County has a deep-rooted local presence that is responsive to the needs of our communities. In addition to the support we provide to our country’s agricultural community, we also offer many outreach programs on the importance of nutrition and food preparation. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County’s mission is to interpret, disseminate, and deliver research-based information and knowledge on issues relevant to Oswego County youth, individuals, families, farms and communities; and further, to contribute to improving the quality of life in Oswego County through education and empowering volunteers and staff to lead, guide, and teach. For more information check us out at facebook.com/OswegoCCE.

